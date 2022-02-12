Jen Psaki Rips Anti-Vax ‘Freedom Convoy,’ Says DHS is ‘Surging Staff’ to Prevent Super Bowl Disruption

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ripped the anti-vax truckers who are blockading the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S.-Canada border, and said DHS is ready if there’s a Super Bowl disruption.

At a White House press briefing Friday, Ms. Psaki was asked about the traffic-blockading trucker convoy to protest vaccine mandates, as well as the possibility that a U.S. version of the protest could disrupt the Super Bowl.

Psaki once again defended the right to protest, but ripped the “huge impact” the blockade might have, and said the Department of Homeland Security is ready for the big game:

Q And on one other topic: I see that the President spoke with the Prime Minister Trudeau —

MS. PSAKI: Yes.

Q — about the blockade. What is the White House doing to help, sort of, alleviate that — the trade issues that he raised in that call?

And more broadly, is the White House or is the government preparing for any kind of similar types of demonstrations here?

MS. PSAKI: Yeah, so two different questions.

Q Yes.

MS. PSAKI: So let me try to answer them both. So, we’ve continued — obviously, the President speaking with Prime Minister Trudeau about this is part of our effort. But our team — Liz Sherwood — Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, other members of our administration have been in close touch with their Canadian counterparts over the last few days about how to address this blockade and the challenge it is posing to the supply chain.

I mean, fundamentally, how we view this is that the impact of these protests, while we certainly believe in peaceful protest, is impacting — has the potential to impact — and this is why we are very focused on this — communities; workers being able to travel back and forth across the bridge who are going to work, who may work on different sides of the border; the ability to get food on the table to American families, to get auto parts to manufacturers who are trying to make vehicles.

So, this is — whatever their intended, stated purpose is, this effort is going to have — has the potential to have a huge impact on workers and the American public.

But to go back to your question: We are in very close contact with Canadian officials. We’ve also taken steps to help detour routes so that a number of these trucks can move in different routes and be able to cross the border.

So, for example, while the Windsor-Detroit Ambassador Bridge continues to remain closed, Port Huron is fully operational. Customs and Border Patrol is rerouting traffic to Port Huron where all nine commercial lanes are open. The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is open, which is a way that individuals who are trying to work on different sides of the border are able to travel as well.

And Secretary Mayorkas has also spoken with local officials in affected and potentially affected states, as has — Secretary Buttigieg has been deeply involved with this as well.

On your second question: You know, we are, of course — on reports of a similar “Freedom Convoy” — I think you’re asking about, right? — in D.C. — event in D.C. in early March, the Department of Homeland Security, obviously, put out a statement on this the other night. They’re aware of these reports. They’re taking all necessary steps to ensure that the convoy does not disrupt lawful trade and transportation or interfere with federal government and law enforcement operations.

On reports that this convoy is causing disruptions at the Super Bowl, the Department of Homeland Security — or

could, I should say — the Department of Homeland Security is surging additional staff to its incident command post. There’s strong cooperation with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department, and state and local authorities.

And the Department already has a lead field coordinator and emergency operations center in place, as would be standard protocol, given this is a large event — the Super Bowl. And they will build on that. There’s already 500 DHS personnel providing extensive air and maritime security resources.

So, we are in both close touch with our Canadian counterparts, also with local officials through our Department of Homeland Security. Our Secretary of Transportation is also deeply involved in this. And we’re working to address this on all fronts.