Jen Psaki Rips ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Supreme Court Decision That Gives ‘Free Pass’ to Discriminate Against Black Voters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed a “deeply disturbing” Supreme Court decision as giving a “free pass” to discriminate against Black voters.

At issue: Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that kept in place a redistricting map that a lower federal court ruled was likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black voters.

At a White House press briefing Tuesday, PBS NewsHour Chief Washington Correspondent and MSNBC analyst Geoff Bennett asked Psaki about the ruling, and Psaki slammed the “deeply disturbing” decision:

BENNETT: What’s the White House reaction to the Supreme Court, late yesterday, restoring an Alabama voting map that a lower court ruled was discriminatory?

PSAKI: Yeah. This is a very important story. So I would say that we need to make sure, as you’ve heard the President say, that our sacred voting rights are fully protected. We should be moving forward, not backward. That is always the view of the President, the Vice President, and this White House.

That means ensuring fair election maps that protect the rights of Black voters to have an equitable and meaningful opportunity to elect candidates of their choice as the Voting Rights Act and Supreme Court precedent have guaranteed for decades.

It is deeply disturbing to us that the Supreme Court gave Alabama a free pass to use a map that — in 2022 — that three federal judges found to discriminate against Black voters. This is exactly what the Voting Rights Act is in place to prevent and what — and one of the reasons it’s so important to pass a reauthorization into law. Without — and they did this without the Supreme Court finding any reason to doubt that conclusion. That is concerning to us.

And certainly protecting people’s rights — not taking steps backward — is our objective.

BENNETT: The administration, as you know, through the Justice Department took legal action against Texas.

PSAKI: Yeah.

BENNETT: They challenged those maps perceived as being discriminatory. Given that voting rights legislation here in Washington has basically been put on pause for a number of reasons, has the White House considered any sort of unilateral or preemptive actions against states that might try to take similar steps as Texas and Alabama did?

PSAKI: Again, I understand the question. I would point you to the Department of Justice. As you know, but for others, we’re not a party to this lawsuit, but I would point you to the Department of Justice.