Jen Psaki Says She Harbors No Negative Feelings Toward Peter Doocy: ‘He Is Doing His Job’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki praised Peter Doocy for having “grace” in a Friday night tweet.

She also explained that despite an at times tense relationship between Fox News and the White House, she understands the network’s White House correspondent is simply doing his job.

“Full video shows I also told a story about Peter’s grace last night and made very clear I was not being critical of him or any reporter at Fox, and instead was critical of the slant of some Fox topics. He is doing his job. I am doing mine. We debate,” she tweeted just after 9 p.m. ET on Friday. “We disagree. I respect that.”

Psaki drove much of the news cycle Friday following remarks she made during the live recording of the Pod Save America podcast at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

In January, President Joe Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” after he asked a question about inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked him.

“No, it’s a great asset,” Biden said sarcastically, apparently unaware his microphone was still on following a press conference. “More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch.” Biden later called Doocy on his cellphone to clear the air.

Thursday night at the Anthem, Psaki was asked if “Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch, or does he just play one on TV?”

She was critical of Doocy’s employer in her response.

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” Psaki said.

The comment elicited a response from Fox News:

In his role as White House correspondent, Peter Doocy’s job is to elicit truth from power for the American public. His questions are his own, he is a terrific reporter and we are extremely proud of his work.

Doocy also found an unlikely ally in CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Friday afternoon.

