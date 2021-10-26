Jen Psaki Tells MSNBC Biden Had ‘Extra Pep in His Step’ After Manchin Meeting on High-Stakes Bill

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had good news for Democrats who want to see a deal reached on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, telling MSNBC that a meeting with Joe Manchin put an “extra pep in [Biden’s] step” this weekend.

Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the West Virginia Democrat for breakfast in Delaware on Sunday morning “for what was a productive discussion about the Build Back Better Agenda, including equipping Americans to get back to work and making our economy deliver for the middle class — not just those at the top,” according to a White House statement.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Way Too Early, host Jonathan Lemire asked Psaki about that meeting, and the status of negotiations around a pair of bills that all of Washington, DC is watching.

“We know we had Senator Manchin at his home in Delaware,” Lemire noted, then asked Psaki if there would be similar outreach to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema this week.

“Walk us through how you get this to the finish line,” Lemire asked.

“Well, first I will tell you, the president had a little extra pep in his step after he had the breakfast with Senator Manchin and Senator Schumer, or Leader Schumer, this weekend,” Psaki volunteered, adding that Biden “was really encouraged by the agreement about moving forward and wanting to get things done.”

“So it does feel … like this is very messy and we’re never going to get there, but this is always what it looks like when you’re near the finish line,” Psaki said.

She went on to point out that the plan they’re negotiating “is going to be the largest investment in addressing the climate crisis ever in history, to give everybody a sense, the Recovery Act, which was passed when the president was vice president, It’s six times that size, and that’s the second [largest] in terms of the climate investment.”

The fate of the Biden plan and the bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIF) that has already passed the Senate are linked by wings of the Democratic Party who don’t want to see one passed without the other.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com