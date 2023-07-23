Jen Psaki Trashes Fox News and GOP For ‘Fixation’ With RFK Jr. — Just Like They Had With Trump

MSNBC host and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki ripped Fox News and Republicans over their “fixation” with conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy Jr. and his “longshot presidential candidacy.”

Kennedy was the star witness at a House hearing this week on the heels of the New York Post bombshell video of Kennedy floating stunning insinuations about the COVID virus “targeting” Black people and Caucasians and sparing Jews and Chinese people.

On Sunday’s edition of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, the host noted the airtime he’s been getting on Fox and the town hall he has scheduled with Sean Hannity this week, in addition to the glow-up he got from Republicans at that hearing — then noted a similarity to another conspiracy aficionado:

PSAKI: Or maybe it’s really not about RFK Jr. at all, but instead about Joe Biden. Like the saying goes, the enemy of my enemy is my friend. That may make more strategic sense, but it would be incredibly cynical if Republicans were elevating a conspiracy theorist who spews false and inaccurate lies, some that could even be damaging to the public and public health, just to create trouble for their political opponent.

I mean, that would be a leap even for the right to embrace a candidate enamored with conspiracies just as a means to advance their own political objectives. They’ve never sunk that low before, or have they?

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN ANCHOR: Do accept that President Obama was born in the United States, is not a Muslim?

DONALD TRUMP, 45TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I don’t know, I — I really don’t know.

His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald being, you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous.

All of this with the global warming and — and that — a lot of it’s a hoax. It’s a hoax.

If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer. You told me that one, OK? Rar-rar (ph).

You know, there are those that say you can test too much. You do know that?

JONATHAN SWAN, THEN-AXIOS: Who says that?

TRUMP: We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election.

PSAKI: So maybe, just maybe, the problem isn’t just RFK Jr. or even Donald Trump, maybe the problem is the tendency to give credence to conspiracy theorists. Here’s the thing. There are two explanations, only two here, for why the right loves RFK Jr. so much. One is that they genuinely believe in him and that his conspiracies deserve to be amplified in the national conversation. They think those conspiracies should be out there.

The other explanation is that they don’t believe RFK Jr., but believed that it would be beneficial to them if they help boost his megaphone anyway. So no matter how bizarre and dangerous his conspiracies may be, it doesn’t matter. One explanation is ignorance, the other is cynicism. Both are a pretty embarrassing look for the right-wing machine trying to prop up this man’s campaign.