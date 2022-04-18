Jen Psaki Wrangles Her Podium Back After Surprise Easter Bunny Appearance: ‘No More Bunny Business’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki got her podium back as an Easter bunny made a surprise appearance prior to Monday’s White House press briefing.

The bunny came out from the White House press office to the briefing room, took to the podium, and pointed at reporters as if to call on them, eliciting some laughter in the room. A moment later, Psaki entered the room and approached the podium.

“Who knows who’s under here,” said Psaki, pointing at the bunny.

“No more bunny business,” she said. “That’s the line we worked on.”

“Do you guys like it,” Psaki asked the reporters in the room.

“Thanks for joining us, Easter Bunny,” she said toward the costumed rabbit, who blew her a kiss.

“Are there sticks and carrots?” asked NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell.

“Oh, Kelly! Coming with the fire today!” said Psaki. “I like it.”

Earlier in the day, the White House hosted its annual Easter Egg Roll, resuming it after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

