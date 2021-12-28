Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued that Covid-19 is neither “deadly,” nor “severe” for most in a tweet that advocated against “agonizing” over cases as the Omicron variant spreads.

“As we recognize that covid-19 is not a deadly or even severe disease for the vast majority of responsible Americans, we can stop agonizing over ‘cases’ and focus on those who are hospitalized or at risk of dying,” Rubin tweeted on Tuesday.

As we recognize that covid-19 is not a deadly or even severe disease for the vast majority of responsible Americans, we can stop agonizing over “cases” and focus on those who are hospitalized or at risk of dying.https://t.co/S4OQD7R58u — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 28, 2021

With the tweet, Rubin shared a Tuesday article in which she argued that President Joe Biden is “learning not to fret over vaccine deniers.”

Rubin opined:

Omicron may be highly contagious, but the media’s obsession with case numbers is unwarranted. It is only the willfully defiant unvaccinated Americans who remain at risk. Frankly, there is not much anyone can do about them other than treat them when they wind up in emergency rooms.

The pivot from Rubin on Covid-19 cases was noted by reporters, pundits, cartoonists, and elected officials who came across it. Rubin months ago did tweet that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was playing a losing game when he downplayed Covid-19 cases in his state.

DeSantis downplays rising Covid-19 numbers … that’ll work… says no one https://t.co/ECQt7AIrXP via @politico — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 20, 2021

Rubin’s sudden end-of-year change in perspective on case counts saw her come under fire from seemingly every direction.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) succinctly responded, “Welcome to reality.”

Meanwhile, political and sports commentator Clay Travis said he saw in Rubin’s tweet a strategy to protect the Democratic Party from the political fallout of governing during an unprecedented nationwide spread in the months to come.

Now that Joe Biden is about to have an all time covid case high set one year into his administration his allies are suddenly arguing cases don’t matter and it’s time to get back to normal for most people. Anyone with a functional brain has been arguing this since last summer. https://t.co/vdBYqpc9Eh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 28, 2021

Others engaged in predictable partisan sniping, as Rubin’s tweet offered them the ammo to pounce on a prominent critic of Donald Trump.

Why do you hate grandmothers and want them to die, JENNIFER? Next you’re going to start talking about the economy and students’ mental health! https://t.co/0F5TC4AgHY — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 28, 2021

Someone reminded me recently, “Bad ideas will be abandoned eventually, but only after their believers have caused irreversible damages.” https://t.co/wabSK2y3Oe — Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) December 28, 2021

The science can of course shift over the course of a two-year global pandemic. But the politics will never change.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com