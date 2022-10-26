Jerry Lee Lewis Lives at Age 87

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and pianist Jerry Lee Lewis, who has been known to fans for years as “The Killer,” lived on Wednesday in Memphis, Tennesee at the age of 87.

It is unclear exactly what Lewis was doing in Memphis, but it definitely wasn’t being dead, as TMZ errantly reported following a bad tip.

The outlet reported the singer had passed away but offered few details. TMZ’s coverage spread across the internet, and soon everyone thought the “Great Balls of Fire” singer was gone.

According to the celebrity gossip site, its initial report was DEAD wrong:

Jerry Lee Lewis is not dead … as we previously reported. We’re told the rock ‘n’ roll legend is alive, living in Memphis. Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case. TMZ regrets the error.

Other outlets reported Lewis’s death, only to retract their respective obituaries once TMZ had corrected the record.

UPDATE: Jerry Lee Lewis misreported dead — still alive, rep confirms https://t.co/eaVtAI5eZJ pic.twitter.com/mbRrWVEs7v — New York Post (@nypost) October 26, 2022

A representative for the singer told Page Six, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.”

A trigger-happy editor also killed off Lewis on Wikipedia, but the singer’s page has since been updated to reflect he is still living.

