Jerry Nadler Rips Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Offensive Litmus Test’ That Progressive Democrats Cannot Support Israel

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) blasted Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) for saying one cannot support Israel and be progressive.

During an online event on Tuesday, Tlaib said, “I want you all to know that among progressives, it becomes clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”

“We will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for ‘Philistine’, any longer,” she added.

Nadler took issue with his fellow Democrat’s comments.

“I fundamentally reject the notion that one cannot support Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and be a progressive,” he tweeted in a thread on Wednesday.

Nadler continued, “I proudly embrace both of these political positions and identities, even as I have criticized some of the policies and actions of democratically-elected Israeli governments over time.

“I would happily put my progressive record and credentials up against anyone’s. It is both wrong and self-defeating for progressive leaders to abide such an offensive litmus tests.”

