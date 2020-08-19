Jill Biden Says Harris Was Her Choice Too: ‘Kamala’s Fierce and She’s Strong and She’s Tough’

Potential First Lady Dr. Jill Biden said that Senator Kamala Harris was her choice as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate because, among other things, “Kamala’s fierce and she’s strong and she’s tough.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Willie Geist noted that “Tonight Kamala Harris will speak. She will become the vice presidential nominee.”

He said that “Most of the reporting from people who talked to members of the campaign say that you had a good hand in helping the vice president arrive at his decision,” and asked “Was Kamala Harris your choice to be the vice president’s running mate, and if so, why?”

“You know what? Kamala was both of our choices because I admire strong women, and Kamala’s fierce and she’s strong and she’s tough,” Dr. Biden said. “She’ll be a good debater, and more than that she’ll be a good partner for Joe.”

“And that’s what he needs, a partner to help him govern. And he always said that he and Barack had a really tight relationship, and that they had the — shared the same values, and that is what he has with Kamala,” she added.

During the lengthy period of veepstakes intrigue, there were leaks and rumors to the effect that Dr. Biden harbored some reticence over the heated clash between Sen. Harris and the ex-VP at a Democratic debate last summer, but Biden’s comments to Morning Joe appear to indicate that’s no longer the case, if it ever was.

