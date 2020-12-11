Jill Biden Staffers Block, Shoo Fox News’ Griff Jenkins Away After He Asks About Hunter Biden

Staffers for President-elect Joe Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, “shooed” Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins away on Thursday when Jenkins attempted to ask about investigations that have ensnared members of Biden’s family, including his son, Hunter Biden.

In muffled audio from a video of the exchange, Jenkins can be heard asking for “reaction to the news of the investigation of your son.” As he asks, so-called “wranglers” for the Biden campaign enter the camera’s view and tell reporters, “Let’s go.”

Per pooler @johnyangtv, press was “shooed” away and “wranglers stepped in front of cameras” after @GriffJenkins asked Dr. Jill Biden her reaction to news of Hunter Biden’s tax investigation today. pic.twitter.com/vr6YFAPoL7 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) December 10, 2020

Hunter Biden acknowledged Wednesday that he was under federal investigation over allegations of tax fraud. “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” the 50-year-old said in a statement through the Biden campaign.

The younger Biden was born to Neilia Hunter Biden, the president-elect’s first wife, before her death in a car crash in 1972. The elder Biden remarried in 1977.

Watch above via Fox News’ Allie Raffa.

