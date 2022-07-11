First Lady Jill Biden told a group of progressive Texas Hispanic voters they were as “unique” as “breakfast tacos” during a speech Monday in San Antonio.

Biden addressed a crowd assembled for the UnidosUS Annual Conference, which began on Saturday.

According to video of her remarks obtained by Jorge Bonilla of the the conservative Media Research Center, she compared attendees to breakfast tacos.

She also mispronounced the word “bodega” when she said “bogeda.”

“[Raul Yzaguirre] helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bogedas of The Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden said.

Once again, Dr. Jill Biden butchers the Spanish language in furtherance of pandering to a client constituency (the org FKA National Council of La Raza). I hereby bless your timelines with Dr. Jill’s rendering of “bodega”. pic.twitter.com/Z4FSXtlUMe — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) July 11, 2022

KENS reported the annual conference was titled “Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity.” The outlet noted:

The event is the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community members and businesses. They talk about the issues that are affecting the more than 62 million Latinos across the country. During the conference today, UnidosUS will release a report called Latino student success: advancing U.S. educational progress for all. It explores the progress of Latino students over several decades and the impact the pandemic had on education. “Each year the UnidosUS Annual Conference is the premier event devoted to the diverse Hispanic community that is moving our country forward,” the conference notes on its website.

