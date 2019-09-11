A shellshocked Jim Cramer took pains to clarify that he was quoting other people when he said of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren that “She’s gotta be stopped!”, noting his remarks in the viral clip were mistaken by “boneheads in the Twitter.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer joined co-hosts David Faber and Carl Quintanilla in noting the reaction to a viral clip in which the trio mused about Wall Street’s panic over a Warren presidency.

They played the clip, in which Cramer tells his co-hosts that “when you get off the desk and you talk to executives, they are more fearful of her winning,” and said those executives are telling him “Look, she’s gotta be stopped! She’s gotta be stopped!”

Since Warren retweeted that clip with the caption “I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message,” Cramer has apparently been catching hell online, because he took frantic pains to distance himself from the quote Wednesday morning.

“Right, now let’s understand what I was saying, it was a little inartful,” Cramer said. “When you speak to bankers, they say she must be stopped.”

He then made a series of noises that sounded like a backwards message from the world’s silliest demon, and added “People, whatever, I’ve been my, I’ve had go-rounds with her, she’s been on my show many times.”

“It’s not a secret,” Faber said, adding that “the pharmaceutical industry would also similarly say watch out.”

“Rich people, rich people in general,” Cramer said.

“There’s going to be a lot of scare-mongering too, don’t forget,on the Republican side about all the things,” Faber added.

“I don’t say she must be stopped, who am I?” Cramer protested again. “I’m like a, I’m hearing, and I’m trying to say what they tell me, they won’t let me say ‘Hey I am so-and-so, I need to stop her. But me stop?”

“I mean but there’s boneheads, there’s a lot of boneheads, there’s bone heads in the Twitter,” Cramer said.

Cramer was, indeed, quoting anonymous executives when he said “She’s gotta be stopped!” but said in his own voice that a Warren presidency would be “sub-optimal” for banks.

Watch the clip above, via CNBC.

