Jim Jordan Dismisses Bombshell Trump Impeachment Witness as ‘Some Guy Who Heard a Phone Call’

Ohio Congressman and Special Guest Member of the House Intelligence Committee Jim Jordan dismissed a witness who gave bombshell testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump as “some guy who heard a phone call,” and refused to comment on the President’s alleged conduct during that call.

Jordan — who was temporarily assigned to the committee specifically for these hearings — spoke with reporters briefly Saturday before senior Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy was to give closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill.

He began by insisting that “things are going well for the president” despite the many hours of damaging testimony, and said that Democrats “can keep having secret depositions down here in the basement of the capital, but I think the main American people see through this whole thing.”

Jordan was then asked about the testimony of David Holmes, an aide to senior U.S. Ukraine diplomat William Taylor who says he overheard Trump on a phone call with Ambassador Gordon Sondland discussing investigations into Joe Biden.

“What did you think of yesterday’s deposition, of the testimony there about the phone call between Sondland…” a reporter asked.

“You got some guy who overheard a phone call, I’m sure he’s going to be a witness next week, we’ll have him in an open hearing, and will get a chance to question him there,” Jordan said.

“Do you think that would be appropriate if it’s true, what the president was saying following up on those investigations?” he was asked.

“We’ll get a chance to question this guy, I’m sure the Democrats are going to bring him in, while — I’m betting they’re going to bring him in for a hearing, and we’ll get a chance to question him in the open, and we can’t even really talk about what he had to say because he didn’t release his transcript, I understand.”

Holmes testified that he “heard Ambassador Sondland greet the President and explain that he was calling from Kyiv. I heard President Trump then clarify that Ambassador Sondland was in Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland replied, yes, he was in Ukraine, and went on to state that President Zelensky ‘loves your ass.’ I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to.’”

He also testified that there were others present who heard the call.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

