Jim Jordan Dresses Down Merrick Garland Over Whistleblower Claims: ‘You Said He Had Complete Authority, But He’d Already Been Turned Down!’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland over the inconsistencies between his testimony and that of whistleblowers on the Hunter Biden case at a hearing on Wednesday.

Jordan kicked off what developed into testy exchange by reading a quote from Garland at a March Senate hearing, when he asserted that David Weiss, the lead prosecutor on the Biden case, had “full authority to bring cases in other jurisdictions if he feels it’s necessary.”

“Only problem is he had already been turned down by the U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia. Mr. Graves, So he didn’t have full authority, did he? asked Jordan.

“I had an extended conversation with Senator Grassley at the time. We briefly touched on a Section 515 question and how that process went. I have never been suggested-” replied Garland before being cut off:

JIM JORDAN: Point’s real simple, Mr. Garland. You said he had complete authority, but he’d already been turned down. He wanted to bring an action in the District of Columbia, and the U.S. attorney there said, ‘No, you can’t.’ And then you go tell the United States Senate under oath that he has complete authority. MERRICK GARLAND: I’m going to say again that no one had the authority to turn him down. They could refuse to partner with him. JORDAN: You can use whatever language. Refusing to partner is turning down. GARLAND: It’s not the same under a well-known Justice Department practice.

Gary Shapley, one of two Internal Revenue Service agents working on the Biden case to come forward as a whistleblower has testified that “the Biden-appointed D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves would not allow him [Weiss] to charge [Biden] in his District.”

Shapley also said that he thought Biden would be charged in D.C. because that’s the jurisdiction where Biden committed the most galling tax crimes. The charges can no longer be brought as the statute of limitations on them has been reached.

Watch above via Fox News.

