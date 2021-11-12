Congressman Jim Jordan (R- OH) said on Friday that if Republicans take the House, they would want to make top Biden White House officials testify.

On Friday Steve Bannon was indicted by a grand jury for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the January 6 select committee. The announcement from the Justice Department noted that Bannon has been a private citizen for the past four years.

Bannon, Reuters reported last month, said he wouldn’t cooperate until the executive privilege claim from Donald Trump was “resolved by a court or through a settlement agreement.” The committee rejected Bannon’s argument and said he “relied on no legal authority to support his refusal to comply in any fashion.”

Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now in the same position Bannon was weeks ago after not cooperating with the committee.

Jordan tweeted Friday that Biden “evicerated Executive Privilege” [sic] and said, “There are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan when we take back the House.

Jordan later elaborated on Newsmax and said that Biden’s trying to “eviscerate the executive privilege.”

“If you’re going to say to the chief of staff to the United States your conversations with the president are not privileged and we’re going to ask you about them, that’s frightening.”

