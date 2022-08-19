Jimmy Fallon Loses It When Martin Short Roasts Him as Proud Boy, Torches Trump Over Mar-a-Lago Raid

NBC’s Jimmy Fallon cracked up as comic legend Martin Short roasted him as a Proud Boy and lampooned former President Donald Trump over the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On Thursday night’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Short came out comedy guns blazing with a barrage at Fallon’s terminal whiteness, Trump’s Saudi-backed golf tournament, and the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home as part of an investigation of Trump for crimes involving the Espionage Act:

JIMMY FALLON: Martin Short. Welcome back to The Tonight Show.

MARTIN SHORT: James Thomas Fallon! Yes, I do. Your name screams out diversity. It really does. I’m so excited to be here tonight, although the could be the Viking and then Xanax talking, but I don’t think so. In fact, it’s hard for me to express how excited I am to be here tonight because the Botox is fresh.

JIMMY FALLON: Oh. Can barely tell. You can barely see it.

MARTIN SHORT: You know, I haven’t seen you since the big Saudi golf tournament. That was you. Who knew that you and the Crown Prince were such buddies? The giggling and the giggling. And he’s knitting and you’re holding the wool. It’s so beautiful. Tell everyone what what you were telling me about why the Proud Boys is so much more than a club. What did you mean by that? What does that mean? What does that mean?

No, no, Jimmy. Here’s the thing about Jimmy. We do hang out because we’re not just fake show business friends. We’re fake friends in real life. We.

JIMMY FALLON: We really are. That is correct.

MARTIN SHORT: How about this? You know, I was at the, I was at Mar-a-Lago during the big FBI raid. Doing what? “Oh, I’m going to lie,” you know. No, no, I’m. I’m a member.

JIMMY FALLON: I did not know you’re a member Mar-a-Lago?.

MARTIN SHORT: God. Well, I don’t like Trump’s politics, but I love his omelet station.

JIMMY FALLON: No, that makes sense. Well, that’s a reason.

MARTIN SHORT: It’s so beautiful. And, you know, it’s so great because you can just, if you’re a member, you can just read as many classified documents as you want, theyr’e on the, they’re all over the place.

JIMMY FALLON: Scattered everywhere. I didn’t. I didn’t even know. I didn’t even know you knew the Trumps.

MARTIN SHORT: Oh, I know the Trump. I used to babysit the kids, for God’s sake. Eric and Don Jr. We would play Monopoly, but their version is the winner is the first person to yell bankruptcy.

JIMMY FALLON: It’s another fun way to play.

MARTIN SHORT: Someone’s been doing some writing!