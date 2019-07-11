comScore

Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Blatant Hypocrisy of Trump’s Outrage Over Home Depot Boycott: ‘Yeah, What Kind of Wacko Would Call for a Boycott?’

By Reed RichardsonJul 11th, 2019, 12:49 am

Jimmy Kimmel skewered the blatant hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s Twitter outrage over left-wing activists’ calls for a boycott, pointing out the many times Trump has done the very same thing: “Yeah, what kind of wacko would call for a boycott?”

Trump’s sudden distaste for boycotts arose after some liberals advocated sending a message to 90-year-old Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who recently announced that he was a Trump 2020 donor. Decrying “Radical Left Democrats,” the president sent a series of Tweets on Tuesday that bemoaned how these “vicious and totally crazed” people are “using ‘Commerce’ to hurt their ‘Enemy.'”

Kimmel mocked the president’s enthusiasm for the bottom line of a do-it-yourself hardware store. “You think Donald Trump has ever set foot in a Home Depot store?” he asked skeptically. “He probably doesn’t even know what it is, he’s probably confusing it with HomeTown Buffet. The only reason I can see him going into a Home Depot is to sit on the new toilets and tweet.”

Then the late night host went in for the kill.

“Yeah, what kind of wacko would call for a boycott and say, for instance, boycott all Apple products, boycott Chinese products, boycott Macy’s, boycott Univision, boycott HBO, boycott the Megyn Kelly show,” Kimmel asked, with tongue fully in cheek, as the show put up images of Trump Tweets calling for each and every one of these boycotts. “I mean, who would do something like that?”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: