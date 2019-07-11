Jimmy Kimmel skewered the blatant hypocrisy of President Donald Trump’s Twitter outrage over left-wing activists’ calls for a boycott, pointing out the many times Trump has done the very same thing: “Yeah, what kind of wacko would call for a boycott?”

Trump’s sudden distaste for boycotts arose after some liberals advocated sending a message to 90-year-old Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who recently announced that he was a Trump 2020 donor. Decrying “Radical Left Democrats,” the president sent a series of Tweets on Tuesday that bemoaned how these “vicious and totally crazed” people are “using ‘Commerce’ to hurt their ‘Enemy.'”

A truly great, patriotic & charitable man, Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot who, at the age of 90, is coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often used weapons. They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

….to your favorite President, me! These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (“Deplorables”) in this country, than bad. Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their “Enemy.” They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

Kimmel mocked the president’s enthusiasm for the bottom line of a do-it-yourself hardware store. “You think Donald Trump has ever set foot in a Home Depot store?” he asked skeptically. “He probably doesn’t even know what it is, he’s probably confusing it with HomeTown Buffet. The only reason I can see him going into a Home Depot is to sit on the new toilets and tweet.”

Then the late night host went in for the kill.

“Yeah, what kind of wacko would call for a boycott and say, for instance, boycott all Apple products, boycott Chinese products, boycott Macy’s, boycott Univision, boycott HBO, boycott the Megyn Kelly show,” Kimmel asked, with tongue fully in cheek, as the show put up images of Trump Tweets calling for each and every one of these boycotts. “I mean, who would do something like that?”

Watch the video above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com