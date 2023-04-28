Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Tucker’s First Video Post Fox: ‘Looks Like He Made it While Waiting For A Table at The Cracker Barrel’

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel roasted former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s first video since his departure.

Kimmel discussed Tucker’s return to Twitter during the Thursday night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He opened the conversation by reviewing the newest rumors about the top host’s departure, including the comments Tucker allegedly made regarding Fox News executives.

“These texts were said to be so offensive. Fox didn’t know whether to fire Carlson or to give him another hour on primetime,” Kimmel said. “It’s easy to forget how much Tucker Carlson has accomplished over his career.”

“You know, he’s been fired by Fox, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS. That’s like the EGOT of cable news. That’s called the EGOT- Fired is what it is,” Kimmel said, joking about the coveted EGOT, where artists win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards for their work.

“Punxsu-Scrawny Phil emerged from his hole last night with a video message addressing his fans,” Kimmel said before playing the video message from Tucker.

As the video played, Tucker addressed the “unbelievably stupid” debates on television.

“I agree. Wait until you hear about this guy named Tucker Carlson. You are gonna hate him,” Kimmel joked.

“The undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all,” Tucker said.

Kimmel played a compilation clip of monologues from Tucker on various topics, including leprechauns, zombie raccoons, burning Christmas trees, and “man boobs.”

“And you got the best set in the business, Tucker. You really do. ‘Man Boobs’ should be the name of his next show. This video, it looks like he made it while waiting for a table at the Cracker Barrel,” Kimmel joked.

The rest of Tucker’s video address plays out as movers come in behind him on set to remove wall art and office decorations. Finally, one of the movers snatches a wig off of Tucker’s head.

“Oh my goodness. Even his hair was a lie,” Kimmel concluded.

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

