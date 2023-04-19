Jimmy Kimmel Says Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo Will Be ‘Waiting Tables’ at ‘Planet Hollywood in Times Square’ After Dominion Settlement

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated Fox News’ settlement with Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit — in which the company agreed to fork over $787.5 million dollars.

Kimmel broke down the news of settlement on the Tuesday edition of his show.

“No company in America had a worse day than Fox News today. That big $1.6 billion defamation trial was supposed to get going today, but it ended when Fox settled for $787.5 million dollars,” Kimmel said.

“It’s gonna take a lot of reverse mortgage ads to pay that one off. Immediately after the settlement. Fox issued a statement that said, ‘This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.’ They’re already lying in their statement about lying. It’s shameless,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel also took a shot at Dominion over the settlement.

“And while obviously Fox is the main villain here, I also wanna say nice going to Dominion. We naively thought this was about making Fox News take responsibility for destroying their reputation because that’s what they told us it was about,” he said. “But no, they took the money instead, which means the liars who knowingly misled their oatmeal brain viewers and seriously damaged our democracy, don’t have to say anything about it all.”

Kimmel even joked that Dominion lawyers would soon be shopping for yachts.

“No apologies, no testimony — they can go right back to sodomizing the country while dominion and their lawyers go shopping for yachts, I guess. Good work, Dominion… I hope you can sail far enough away — the next time Donald Trump loses the vote in Booger County, USA — You won’t be around to experience it,” he said.

Kimmel turned his focus to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo who was one of the more prominent names attached to the lawsuit.

“And by the way, if you wanna congratulate Fox Business Anchor Maria Bartiromo for providing Dominion with so much evidence,” Kimmel said. “Fox had to cough up almost a billion dollars. You can find her at the Planet Hollywood in Times Square, where she’ll be waiting tables for the whole rest of her life.”

Watch above via Jimmy Kimmel Live.

