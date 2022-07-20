Jiu-Jitsu Champion Tells Joe Rogan His Diet Consists Of Only Pizza and Pasta

A diet that was once fit for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle can now make you a champion, or at least that’s what top Jiu-Jitsu champ Mikey Musumeci believes.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, 26-year-old Musumeci sat down to talk all about his time in the sport and the secrets that keep him in shape.

“You’re famous for eating pasta and homemade pizza and only eating once a day,” Rogan laughed.

“Every night I eat like this,” Musumeci confirmed. “So how this started was, I’ve been cutting weight and dieting my whole life and you almost evolve an eating disorder from always dieting and cutting weight for so many years of your life … It just naturally happens. So I would binge eat. I would starve. You know what I mean? Like it was very unhealthy the way I would live.”

“All that time, it just messes up your brain where you never feel like you’re satisfied and, uh, you never full. So that part of your brain that says, ‘Oh, you’re full stop eating.’ I stopped having from cutting weight so much,” he continued. “So what I started doing was intermittent fasting. So I would just not eat during the day.”

“I would just eat at night, but I started just eating the foods I love. I’m Italian, so I grew up just eating pizza and pasta. So I make pizza and pasta every night, I have a pizza oven in my house and I roll out the dough, make everything,” Musumeci added.

“My weight would be lighter doing this diet then eating, like no carbs and all these things. So in my mind, I was like, wait, I could eat all the foods I love if I eat once a day at night, you know? So it was a no brainer for me. And my weight is lighter and I feel better cause I’m fasting. So I started doing it,” he concluded.

“Wow,” Rogan muttered in shock.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com