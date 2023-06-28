Joan Collins Says Hollywood Parties Have Become ‘Dull’ Because Everyone Fears Getting Cancelled

Legendary actress Joan Collins is less than impressed with the state of Hollywood parties and says there’s only four real stars remaining in the industry, in her opinion.

According to The Mirror UK Collins said, “The parties I go to now are kind of — dull. They are red carpet things in which everybody does behave. If you don’t behave now you are going to get cancelled.”

Collins also told Best Magazine that there’s really only four stars remaining in Hollywood. “I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous and Margot Robbie is one of the great beauties.”

She also noted Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves were also top notch actors.

“Particularly Brad, he is like one of the movie stars of the Golden Age,” she noted.

Collins has been a part of the industry for 70 years with a breakout role on Dynasty in 1981 and guest starring on popular shows like Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and The Nanny.

