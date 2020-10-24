Joe Biden Blasts Trump Over Record 83,000 Coronavirus Cases as Trump Says We’re ‘Rounding the Corner’

Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into President Donald Trump over Friday’s record-breaking COVID-19 case count of 83,757 new reported cases, deriding Trump for “asking us to learn how to die with” the outbreak.

“That’s Donald Trump’s presidency, more than 220,000 dead Americans because of COVID-19,” Biden told the crowd at a drive-in event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“And yesterday, while he’s telling us everything’s all right, we saw the highest number, 85,000 new cases in one day, since this pandemic began,” Biden continued, his voice rising. “And yesterday, the worst day we’ve ever had, yet, at the debate on Thursday night, Donald Trump said, and is still saying, ‘We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away. We’re learning how to live with it.'”

“What I told him at that debate, we’re not learning how to live with it, you’re asking us to learn how to die with it! And it’s wrong!” Biden added. “It’s going to be a dark winter ahead unless we change our ways. Experts tell us we’re going to lose nearly another 200,000 lives nationwide in the next several months. All because this president cares more about the stock market than he does you. Because he refuses to follow the science.”

“It’s estimated that if we just wore masks over the next few months, experts in his own administration say we’d save 100,000 lives. You know, you know what’s really said about this, the president knew this back in February,” Biden said.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

