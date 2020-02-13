Joe Biden Defends Mayor Pete From Rush Limbaugh’s Homophobic Attacks: Buttigieg ‘Has Honor, He Has Courage’

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that Rush Limbaugh’s Medal of Freedom was an indication of the Trump administration’s “depravity,” and defended fellow candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg from Limbaugh’s recent homophobic attack.

Limbaugh recently mused about Mayor Pete on his show, saying “A gay guy, 37 years old, loves kissing his husband on debate stages. Can you see Trump have fun with that?”, and went on to obsess at length about the political consequences of Buttigieg kissing his husband.

Limbaugh’s remarks were played on Thursday morning’s edition of ABC’s The View shortly before Biden’s interview, and the former vice president referenced those remarks at the beginning of his segment.

“You just had on Rush Limbaugh, I mean my God. But it is part of the depravity of this administration,” Biden said, apparently in reference to President Donald Trump’s decision to award Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address.

“I mean the idea that, you know, Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he’s smart as hell,” Biden said, then added “and we used to say in Claymont Delaware, he ain’t a bruh, I won’t get into it, I shouldn’t say it. I shouldn’t say it.”

“We get it. We get it, we understand,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said.

During last week’s debate, Mayor Pete similarly defended Biden when a moderator tried to get him to attack Biden over his son, Hunter.

Watch the clip above via ABC.

