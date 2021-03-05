Joe Biden Lauds Indian-Americans Like Mars Rover Scientist Swati Mohan and VP Kamala Harris: They’re ‘Taking Over the Country’

President Joe Biden lauded Americans of Indian descent during a call with the NASA Mars Rover team, singling out leading scientist Dr. Swati Mohan and placing her in the company of Vice President Kamala Harris and White House speechwriter Vinay Reddy.

On Thursday, the President spoke to the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Perseverance Rover Team to congratulate them on the success of their mission. But a beaming Biden had an obvious favorite, repeatedly asking when he’d get to hear from Dr. Mohan, who is the Guidance, Navigation, and Controls (GN&C) Operations Lead for the team.

“Now, am I supposed to speak or is Swati going to say something? I was told I was going to hear from Swati,” Biden said to JPL Director Dr. Michael Watkins a few minutes into the call.

Watkins indicated she was there with him and added “Of course, you know her from the landing coverage.”

“Hey, Doc! How are you?” a beaming Biden said.

“I’m doing very well, Mr. President,” Dr. Mohan said. “Thank you for taking the time to speak with us.”

“Are you kidding me? What an honor this is,” Biden said, adding “This is an incredible honor. And it’s amazing. Indian — of descent — Americans are taking over the country: you; my Vice President; my speechwriter, Vinay. I tell you what. But thank you. You guys are incredible.”

“Did you want to say something? I’ll be quiet,” Bien said.

Dr. Mohan then spoke about her inspiration for becoming a scientist: Star Trek.

“So my path actually started way back when I was a child, watching my first episode of Star Trek,” Dr. Mohan said. “In addition to those fantastical scenes of space, what really captured my attention was this really close-knit team who was working together, manipulating this technological marvel with the sole purpose of exploring space and understanding new things and seeking new life.”

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]