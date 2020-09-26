A confident Joe Biden has promised to hire Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on in his administration “minutes after the race is called.”

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden assured voters Saturday morning that his coronavirus response would include current task force member and respected epidemiologist Dr. Anthony Fauci — and in the process painted a picture of a world in which President Donald Trump is sent packing.

“If I’m elected, I won’t wait to take action on COVID-19,” Biden wrote on Twitter, then promised “Minutes after the race is called, I’ll call Dr. Fauci and ask him to stay on.”

“During my transition, I’ll bring together experts and leaders from both parties to chart a path forward,” Biden wrote, and added “We will overcome this, together.”

It’s not the first time Biden has made clear his intent to retain Fauci, but his latest tweet added an urgency and vividness that the others lacked — particularly in light of the attention Trump has received for refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

With delays from counting mail-in ballots expected, nobody really knows when the 2020 presidential race will be called — not to mention the legal challenges that may follow.

