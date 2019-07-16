Joe Biden: Trump is Most Racist President in American History

Joe Biden: “There has never been a President in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man.” pic.twitter.com/XhZUeV7ILn — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that President Donald Trump was the most openly racist president in all of American history.

“There has never been a President in American history who has been so openly racist and divisive as this man,” said Biden, despite the fact that 12 U.S. presidents owned slaves and it took 36 presidents before segregation was outlawed.

“Imagine what it says around the world,” a fired-up Biden told reporters. “I really mean it. The United States has always led by the example of our power.”

Biden cited Charlottesville and the President’s racist tweets Sunday. “What does he want them to go home to Brooklyn? You mean go home to Michigan? Go home to your countries, it’s sickening. It’s embarassing. I’m going to restrain myself.”

On Monday, Biden told a crowd that Trump “should go home,” and that his tweets were a “flat racist attack,” according to Politico.

