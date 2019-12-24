Joe Biden Won December Democratic Debate By a Lot According to New Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the most recent Democratic presidential debate handily, beating his nearest competitor by seven points in a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Biden led the poll with 23 percent of debate viewers declaring him the winner, followed by Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at 16 percent. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ranks third in national primary polls, finished sixth in Politico’s debate poll:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, a top contender in the race for the Democratic nomination, trailed behind her colleagues, with only 9 percent saying she performed the best. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (10 percent), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (11 percent) and Andrew Yang (12 percent) all received higher percentages. Only 4 percent of respondents put billionaire Tom Steyer as the top-performing debater.

Warren fared a bit better among Democratic primary voters who watched the debate, coming in third at 12 percent, trailing Biden’s 27 percent and Sanders’ 18 percent.

The evening wasn’t a total loss for the non-Biden field, however. Biden was also the winner of a FiveThirtyEight post-debate poll, but some other candidates fared well in other pre- and post-debate metrics. Warren and Sanders were close behind Biden in their debate performance ratings. And while none of the candidates lost support, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar saw a sharp jump in voters considering her candidacy after the debate.

Klobuchar was widely seen to have stolen the show at the Politico/PBS NewsHour debate, sometimes at the expense of Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who also traded blows with Warren over “wine caves” and fundraising.

But if these polls are any indication, the barrage doesn’t seem to have hurt Buttigieg with debate audiences. He beat Warren in the Politico poll, and saw modest gains in most of FiveThirtyEight’s metrics, although his net favorability among likely primary voters ticked down by just under two points.

