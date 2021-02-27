Joe Biden’s Oval Office First Dogs Tweet Sparks Demands for WH Cat, Trolling on Covid Checks, and Plea From Porn Star

President Joe Biden posted a photo of First Dogs Champ and Major Biden, prompting a slew of replies that included a groundswell of support for the addition of a White House cat, progressives trolling the President for Covid relief checks, and at least one heartfelt plea from an adult film actor.

President Biden’s Twitter feed is tame compared to his predecessor’s, but the responses to even innocuous tweets can be revealing. This week, for example, Biden posted a photo of the presidential pooches posing in the Oval Office, writing “Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list.”

Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list. pic.twitter.com/DRfr9hMsyW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021

While plenty of users were charmed by the duo, other responses fell into distinct categories. There were dog puns and other wisecracks.

POTUS with the architects of his “Build Bark Better” plan https://t.co/c6F04qWyAa — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) February 24, 2021

PAWSitivity that we need today! This tweet is inspired by @MegHays46! https://t.co/RTXzPzBWbJ — Sabrina Singh (@SabrinaSingh46) February 23, 2021

Good boys, stand back and stand by https://t.co/bxhBq6lrQd — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 23, 2021

wHy dOeSn’t bIdEn mEeT WiTh rEpUbLiCaN DoGs tOo? https://t.co/KMk6dwNEFN — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) February 25, 2021

Build Bark Better https://t.co/3aSoXdXn8U — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 24, 2021

.#Trump‘s dogs PencePence & Grahamsy had the same privileges… https://t.co/kTj0P9UANz — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 23, 2021

There were copious demands for the addition of a First Feline. These people weren’t pussy-footing around.

WHERE IS THE CAT? MY CAT IS THREATENING TO EAT MY NEXT BALLOT! https://t.co/rpEt2rS2lI — Brandi, Midsomer Drill Rapper 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) February 23, 2021

That flag tassel is a perfect cat toy. Just saying’. https://t.co/nAaumJN8yL — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) February 23, 2021

This is wonderful but we were promised a White House cat https://t.co/q7EHBZQuJp — Fiddler (@cFidd) February 23, 2021

WHERE ARE THE CATS? WHERE ARE THE CATS? WHERE ARE THE CATS? WHERE ARE THE CATS? WHERE ARE THE CATS? https://t.co/LZXUrAyO05 — Kevin Drum (@kdrum) February 23, 2021

I was promised a White House cat. Where is my White House cat? https://t.co/ZWVaU3lfEG — Emily Coleman (@editoremilye) February 24, 2021

There were consistent and strident demands for Covid relief checks.

people need survival checks https://t.co/P2HG8s4lRR — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) February 23, 2021

dude, please send the $2,000 checks that you promised were coming “immediately” https://t.co/JJuVuztAqd — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 24, 2021

you have time to pose for pics with your dogs but not sign to send out our stimmy? I heard it’s on your desk. https://t.co/1vZwrb5fh3 — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) February 23, 2021

Are you going to have a raffle for a chance to eat the dogs instead of sending us pandemic relief money? — 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕲𝖆𝖟𝖎𝖓 (@NicholasGazin) February 24, 2021

Where’s my money Joe 2k recurring and retroactive — big mikey milkers (@mrmikeyreid) February 24, 2021

And there was this plea, from adult film actor and model Amber Lynn: “>President Biden – Please Use your voice to speak out against animal cruelty and to end the dog meat trade”.

President Biden – Please Use your voice to speak out against animal cruelty and to end the dog meat trade 🙏🏻 — Amber Lynn ® (@XXXAmberLynns) February 24, 2021

President Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” passed in the House early Saturday morning, and will head to the Senate. It includes $1,400.00 direct payments, which Biden says will fulfill the $2,000.00 promise when coupled with the $600.00 from the last relief bill.

