Joe Biden’s Oval Office First Dogs Tweet Sparks Demands for WH Cat, Trolling on Covid Checks, and Plea From Porn Star

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 27th, 2021, 3:05 pm

President Joe Biden posted a photo of First Dogs Champ and Major Biden, prompting a slew of replies that included a groundswell of support for the addition of a White House cat, progressives trolling the President for Covid relief checks, and at least one heartfelt plea from an adult film actor.

President Biden’s Twitter feed is tame compared to his predecessor’s, but the responses to even innocuous tweets can be revealing. This week, for example, Biden posted a photo of the presidential pooches posing in the Oval Office, writing “Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list.”

While plenty of users were charmed by the duo, other responses fell into distinct categories. There were dog puns and other wisecracks.

There were copious demands for the addition of a First Feline. These people weren’t pussy-footing around.

There were consistent and strident demands for Covid relief checks.

And there was this plea, from adult film actor and model Amber Lynn: “>President Biden – Please Use your voice to speak out against animal cruelty and to end the dog meat trade”.

President Biden’s “American Rescue Plan” passed in the House early Saturday morning, and will head to the Senate. It includes $1,400.00 direct payments, which Biden says will fulfill the $2,000.00 promise when coupled with the $600.00 from the last relief bill.

