Joe Buck to Follow Troy Aikman to ESPN for Monday Night Football: Report

Joe Buck will leave Fox Sports after 25 years to follow his former booth partner Troy Aikman to ESPN, according to a report.

The duo will become the new voice of the network’s coverage of Monday Night Football.

The New York Post reported the 52-year-old is currently working on a deal to join the network. Fox Sports, which Buck has called home for 25 years, has given its star play-by-play announcer its blessing.

Writing for the Post, Andrew Marchand reported:

On Friday, Fox granted Buck permission to talk with ESPN, according to sources. A deal is expected to come to fruition shortly. With Fox, Buck had one-year at $11 million remaining on his contract. Fox, though, is letting him out early as a good gesture for his years of service to the company. He is expected to sign a contract in the five-year, $60-$75 million range with ESPN, according to sources. At ESPN, Buck will join his longtime partner Troy Aikman in the MNF booth. The Post previously reported that Aikman left Fox to be MNF’s analyst. Aikman agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million contract, according to sources.

For years, Buck and Aikman have made up a duo that has defined Fox’s NFL coverage.

Buck first joined Fox Sports in 1996. He has called almost every World Series since. The broadcaster has also called six Super Bowls.

But ESPN is reportedly working to add pro football games, beyond Monday nights, as he NFL season is expected to expand beyond 17 games per season in the coming years.

MNF already beefed up its star power this past season by adding Eli and Peyton Manning for 10 broadcasts per year.

With the expected addition of Aikman and Buck, ESPN will reportedly dole out up to $50 million annually on MNF salaries.

The exact details of ESPN’s deals with Aikman and Buck have not been confirmed by the network.

The network will broadcast the Super Bowl in 2027, presumably with its new star power.

