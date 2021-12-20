Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would be more likely to make the switch to an independent, rather than a Republican, if he does exit the Democratic Party following his potential death knell to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Manchin on Fox News Sunday essentially closed the door on his party’s agenda when he told host Bret Baier, “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there… This is a no on this legislation.”

Manchin cited, among other things, his fear that the $1.7 trillion bill would add to inflation. His comments came as Democrats, including Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had all negotiated to get him onboard.

Democrats Sunday launched a series of attacks on the West Virginian as the announcement he would oppose the bill was compounded by the fact that the stunning news broke on Fox News. Amid speculation Manchin might exit the Democratic Party over the fracas, Axios reported Monday that if he indeed were to make a jump, he would more than likely register as an independent and continue to caucus with Senate Democrats. Such a move would leave Democrats in control of the Senate.

Axios’ Hans Nichols and Alayna Treene reported:

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he’d be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. …Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set off new speculation across the Democratic Party — including inside the White House — that he may leave the party next year.

Axios noted that Manchin, a centrist Democrat from a bright red state, has continually shot down rumors he might leave the party. Apparently, a series of attacks on him from prominent Democrats might have him feeling differently following his Build Back Better revelation.

Among those who issued scathing attacks on the long-serving senator were White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com