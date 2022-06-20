Joe Rogan and Guest Blame Failure of Uvalde Cops on Defund the Police Movement

Joe Rogan and guest Tim Kennedy say one of the reasons Uvalde police failed to intervene in last month’s school shooting was due to lack of support for police in training and money.

On last Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he sat down with former Green Beret sniper Tim Kennedy to discuss his new book Scars and Stripes. During the interview, the conversation eventually turned to the May 24th Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead.

“An argument that’s like missing about the police is that the police don’t train the way special operations train, but yet they’re involved in combat scenarios on a regular basis,” Rogan said.

“So what we’re experiencing right now is a byproduct of what society is forced the police to become, you know, they’re demonizing military training for law enforcement,” Kennedy said. “And then obviously we just experienced defund the police. And nearly every large city has seen a crazy rise in crime. And the ones that these large cities that defunded their police to include Austin, you know, we’ve never seen homicides like this.”

He continued, “How does it make any sense that I’m going to provide this group that I want to protect us with less training and less funding, but than still want them to be a better product to be able to protect us? And then the people that they’re protecting, I’m going to disarm. So the people coming to save them are untrained and unprepared. It’s creating this disastrous situation.”

“So why is it so hard to get something implemented? Like a rigorous training course?” Rogan asked.

“I think it’s ignorance. I think the first thing is society culture right now, we’ve been emasculating the law enforcement for a while,” Kennedy explained. “You know, we want a kinder, softer, gentler — I get, they’re dealing with mental health and we can have specialists that can come in and deal with somebody having a mental health crisis, but we still need men and women that will run towards the sound of gunfire and know what to do.”

He continued, “We have been weakening them and we have been making them ill-equipped to respond to that. And then I think Uvalde is a great example of not properly trained with broken systems that are not ready to do the right thing. We will have more of that unless we get them the right training and we get our schools to become hard targets. And then we go upstream to the origin, the Genesis of these problems, which is mental health with the individual.”

“If we don’t do those things, then it’s never gonna be fixed,” Kennedy concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com