Joe Rogan Argues Jan. 6 Might Have Been False Flag to Take Down Trump: ‘I Think They Were Going to Get Him In Any Way They Could’

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan speculated that the January 6 Capitol riot may have been a false flag event designed to take down former President Donald Trump during a recent interview with comedian Jim Gaffigan.

“The January 6 thing is bad, but also, the intelligence agencies were involved in provoking people into the Capitol Building. That’s a fact,” insisted Rogan, who went on to suggest that January 6 protester Ray Epps may have been a federal agent.

“I don’t know, but I do know that every other, I think that every other person who was involved in January 6, who was involved in coordinating a break-in into the Capitol and then instigating people, they were all arrested. This guy wasn’t. Not only that, but they were defending him in the New York Times, the Washington Post, all these different things saying Fox News is unjustly accused him of instigating when he clearly instigated, he did it on camera,” argued Rogan. “I don’t know if he was a fed, I know a lot of people think he was a fed.”

Epps has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News for a series of on-air claims suggesting that he was the “smoking gun of the entire fedsurrection.” In his filing, he claimed that he was recently informed that he would in fact face criminal charged related to his actions on January 6. He’s seeking damages from Fox for the harassment and death threats he’s faced as well as a laundry list of other consequences of the conspiracy theory about him on January 6.

After the Capitol riot, one protester who angrily confronted the police told authorities that Epps instructed him to “relax” and said that “the cops are doing their job.” Epps also called an FBI tip line to give the same account of events. During the call, he doubled down on the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election had been stolen from Trump.

Joe Rogan Blows Jim Gaffigan’s Mind That Intelligence Agencies May Have Infiltrated Jan 6th “Trump was very open about his disdain for the intelligence agencies…Throughout history people of unchecked power and unchecked influence have enemies, and Trump was their enemy.” pic.twitter.com/7MxC5B49ND — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 30, 2023

While he refused or commit fully to the Epps theory, Rogan explained that using “agent provocateurs” was a “common tactic” used by federal agencies “to disrupt peaceful protests.”

Gaffigan expressed doubt in the theory, saying he was “more suspicious why Trump didn’t call for backup when you know, for the Capitol police.”

But Rogan doubled down on the idea that the uses of agent provocateurs is a “standard tactic,” especially when “someone is the enemy of the intelligence agencies.”

“With Trump, that’s absolutely the case. Trump set himself up against the intelligence agencies.” he added.

“So you’re saying when he was in Helsinki and he was saying ‘I believe Putin more than my intelligence community,’ that was something the intelligence community was like ‘we’re gonna get him’?” inquired Gaffigan.

“Well, I think they were going to get him in any way that they could because he’s an enemy of the intelligence agencies, and he was openly talking about them being incompetent and being corrupt,” answered Rogan, who posited that the violence on January 6 allowed them to attack Trump as “this president is responsible for this insurrection attempt.”

