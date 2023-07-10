Joe Rogan Blasts YouTube For Pulling Rosanne Barr Podcast Video Over Holocaust Comments: ‘I Just Don’t Understand’

Joe Rogan was not happy with YouTube’s decision to censor an interview with Roseanne Barr in which she “sarcastically” denied the Holocaust.

In June, Barr appeared on fellow comedian Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend. During the interview, Barr went on a rant about the validity of the 2020 election, sarcastically insisting that President Joe Biden secured enough votes to legitimately win.

She then said, “Nobody died in the Holocaust either. That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now cause they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened.”

YouTube has since removed the entire video, citing violations of their hate speech rules.

On the July 4th edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan talked with fellow comedian Tom Segura about YouTube’s decision to remove Barr’s interview.

“It’s so crazy. I can’t even understand it. I don’t even understand how this could possibly be real,” Rogan said.

“I just don’t understand how someone could think that this kind of censorship is okay,” Rogan added, also noting that Von can’t post to his YouTube channel for a week and received a strike on his channel as well.

Rogan proceeded to play the full portion of Barr’s comments from the interview.

“It’s all based on the actual Holocaust line for sure,” Segura said after watching the clip.

“It has to be. But she’s Jewish. It’s obvious she’s Jewish. She’s always been Jewish,” Rogan said.

Rogan noted that her Holocaust comment came after she was obviously poking fun at Biden for winning the election.

Both Barr and Von have said the comments made on the show were done sarcastically and not meant to be an actual denial.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

