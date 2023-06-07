Joe Rogan Calls Biden ‘Kind of a C*nt’ In Rant About Him Being a ‘Corrupt Career Politician’

Joe Rogan called President Joe Biden the c-word when reacting to a video of the leader falling after speaking at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony last week.

The podcaster made the comments during the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where he was joined by fellow comedian Theo Vonn.

When Rogan’s producer began playing the video, Rogan said, “I can’t anymore.”

Vonn explained that he grew up with an older father, “It’s not cool to old people to do that to them. Like he doesn’t know this is happening to him.”

“But he kind of does. And he’s kind of a c*nt,” Rogan said.

“Well that could be true, but he doesn’t know,” Vonn said.

“He’s always been a c*nt though. If you go back and listen to that guy lying about his education record and lying about his accomplishments and look, he’s always been a problem,” Rogan said. “And also all the fucking stuff with his son and the ties to Ukraine and China and the money, the family. They got paid millions of dollars and everyone’s trying to obscure it because, ‘Well, better than Trump, better than Trump.’ If that guy was a Republican, they would be up his ass with a microscope.”

Rogan said people thought Biden would be a sane version of former President Donald Trump.

“He represents what they thought was a, like a sane alternative to what President Trump was. They thought, this is insane. Donald Trump is the president. Fuck that. Anything’s better than him. And so they went with this corrupt career politician,” Rogan said.

Vonn asked, “How we get out of this space? ‘Cause we’re starting to turn into one of those kind of like Central American countries where the government is so compromised.”

As the conversation continued, Rogan said the media may be to blame.

“I think the problem is that first of all, the media is overwhelmingly left-leaning. And if you have a left-leaning politician or a left-wing Democratic politician, and then you have this media that essentially works to support that person, I mean, they ignore any information that leads to distrust in the government or distrust in this administration or distrust in this party, this political party,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience Podcast.

