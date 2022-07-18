Joe Rogan Calls Trump a ‘Man Baby,’ Theorizes He Was on Adderall During His Presidency

Joe Rogan went after former President Donald Trump during a recent podcast episode.

On last Thursday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the Spotify host spoke with fellow comedian Tom Segura. Segura was on to promote his new book, I’d Like to Play Alone, Please, but the conversation quickly turned to politics and Trump.

“The thing that is incredible about that guy is that, you know, I’m saying even when you watch him as president, he was full of fucking energy — full of it every day. And they said he slept like four hours a night. He’s one of those people,” Segura said.

“He’s on Adderall,” Rogan proclaimed. “Do you think he’s on Adderall?”

“Yes, I do — only because there were multiple people who used to work on The Apprentice that were like, ‘He was fucking gassed up for shoots,'” Segura said.

“Really?” asked Rogan.

“Yeah. Cause he has trouble reading. He doesn’t — he would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just, uh, let’s say ‘sober.’ So they would give him that and he would dial in more on reading,” Segura added.

Segura believed the same routine occurred when Trump became president, saying, “He would get bored at the CIA briefing in the mornings. He would like, ‘I don’t wanna read that.'”

“I heard they would put his name in briefings multiple times to keep him interested,” Rogan said.

Segura then shared a story he had heard about Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

“He came up with a formula to keep him engaged — he obviously was close to him and knew him well and the formula was um, like two good, one bad,” Segura said. “So if they were gonna give him bad news … you start with some good news. So they go, ‘This is going well, everybody’s thrilled with you about this. Here’s a bad thing. Also people love you for this.'”

“Of course!” Rogan laughed, “He’s a man baby.”

“He’s a fucking toddler,” Segura agreed.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

