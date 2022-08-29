Joe Rogan Calls Kayleigh McEnany the ‘Michael Jordan of White House Press Secretaries’

Joe Rogan praised former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, comparing her to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

During the Saturday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the eponymous host spoke with guest Aaron Rodgers about the state of politics in America. During the wide-ranging discussion, Rogan compared former White House Secretaries Jen Psaki and Kayleigh McEnany. Rogan voiced his preference for the latter.

“It’s a weird job in the beginning, right? To begin with, because it’s a job where you’re not even asking the president, you’re asking this White House, press secretary,” Rogan began.

“The only one who was good at the — that girl McKeneney (sic),” Rogan said, mispronouncing her name.” What’s her name? Kay — Kayleigh McEnany. The one who worked for (Donald) Trump, that lady was a fucking assassin. That lady had like binders with like footnotes and anyone would say some shit she’d say ‘That’s interesting because actually CNN said this’ and then she would like quote it back to them and stuff it in their face. That lady’s the best ever at that job,” he praised.

“She’s the fucking Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries. She’s a fucking wizard. She was great at it. Unfortunately she was working for Trump, so she didn’t get any of the credit she deserved for, you know, being so good at that,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

