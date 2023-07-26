Joe Rogan Criticizes Outrage Over Controversial Jason Aldean Song: ‘There Are Hundreds of Rap Songs That Are Infinitely Worse’

Joe Rogan couldn’t believe the outrage that came after the release of Jason Aldean’s music video, which many accused of being racist or pro-violence.

The song “Try That in a Small Town,” was released back in May 2023 but the music video wasn’t released until earlier this month.

The song, which featured footage from ANTIFA riots and BLM protests, has been accused of being pro-lynching after the music video was filmed in front of Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, which was the sight of a 1927 lynching.

On the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with author Gad Saad to talk about the state of the world.

At one point during the interview, they discussed the outrage surrounding Aldean’s song and CMT’s decision to remove the music video from airing on their channel.

“The level of outrage, now I’m not saying that that’s the greatest song in the world’s ever known, you know, but the level of outrage coming from people that are upset about that song is so strange when there are hundreds of rap songs out there that are infinitely worse and also enjoyable,” Rogan said.

“Misogynistic — violence. The whole thing,” Saad said.

“No complaints at all,” Rogan said.

“And we’re not even talking about old stuff. There’s new stuff too. There’s hip hop, there’s wild rock songs. There’s a lot of wild shit. And to be focusing on that one, and it’s the racial aspect of it,” Rogan said.

Rogan even discussed the footage featured in the music video that included ANTIFA riots.

“It was crazy because like the real ANTIFA problems that were happening during the BLM, I think it was a lot of white people doing that, right? Wasn’t it? It was a lot of like, lost liberal whites who were very angry, who decided to take up this movement and smash things,” Rogan said. “So like, the racial aspect of it, there’s nothing racial about the lyrics.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

