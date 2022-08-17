Joe Rogan Has Heated Clash With Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon On Allowing Abortion in the Case of Rape

Joe Rogan got into a heated debate with Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon on the subject of abortion during a recent podcast episode.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Dillon appeared as a guest to discuss comedy and the political culture in America.

The conversation eventually turned to women’s rights and the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“There’s also women who have been raped, who should not have to fucking carry some rapist’s baby. There’s women who have been sexually assaulted before the age of 14,” Rogan said.

“There’s also — hold on though,” Dillon protested.

“Hold on. Don’t stop me,” Rogan pushed.

“Okay,” Dillon said quickly.

“That’s real too. And we all have to agree. We have to agree on both of those things,” Rogan added.

Dillon shifted the discussion to talk about the children, born of rape, who now advocate for pro-life causes.

“There are also though, and I’m not — I’m not gonna argue with you on that point, but I will say there are people who have been born of rape and are alive right now and are pro-life and they go around speaking, talking about how ‘I had a right to live’ and they will go out there and make an argument, a pro-life case. And they’re a rape — They’re born of a rape,” Dillon said.

“You don’t have a right to tell a 14-year-old girl, she has to carry a rapist’s baby,” Rogan insisted.

Dillon continued to push back as Rogan asked, “Do you understand what you’re saying? Do you understand what I’m saying?”

“I understand,” Dillon assured.

“Like you don’t have the right to tell my 14 -year-old daughter, she has to carry her rapist’s baby. You understand that?” Rogan pushed.

Dillon began to argue back before being cut off mid-sentence, “To look that woman in the eye who was born of a rape-”

“Do you understand that?” Rogan repeated, “That’s a 14-year-old child? If you — a 14-year-old child gets raped, you say that they have to carry that baby?”

“I don’t think two wrongs make a right. I don’t think we — don’t think murder is an answer to — I don’t think murder fixes a rape,” Dillon concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.



