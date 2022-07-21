Joe Rogan Hits Jordan Peterson for Deadnaming Elliot Page: ‘This is Not the Thing To Be Getting Offended About’

Joe Rogan recently shared his take on Jordan Peterson’s Twitter ban following his dead-naming of actor Elliot Page.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host sat down with actor Zachary Levi to discuss his new memoir, Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others.

The topic turned to Peterson when Levi admitted that he believed him to be one of the “deepest thinkers.”

“I think one of the deepest thinkers that I’ve ever heard break down like human behavior — and I don’t know, just an understanding of all that stuff and I think good wisdom along with it, is Jordan Peterson,” Levi said.

He continued, “I think if he would be a person that I would trust — I think that guy has a lot of integrity and it — that would be somebody too, but I also know Jordan has his own things that people have issues with. Like I get it. Nobody’s perfect.”

Rogan pointed out that Peterson was suspended from Twitter after dead-naming Elliot Page.

“He’s kicked off Twitter right now,” Rogan said. “Cause he said something about Ellen Page — Elliot Page — [he] called her Ellen Page. I think that was the number one thing. The deadnaming.”

“It’s sad, man, because again, it’s just like, there’s a lot of fear and pain on all that. All the sides of all that too,” Levi replied.

“My friend Brian Simpson had a very good thing to say about that,” Rogan said. “He was like, ‘I come to you for like heavy duty intellectual shit.’ He goes, ‘Not for this.’ Like this is not a thing to be getting offended about.”

“True. Yeah. I mean, look, it’s his life. It’s his Twitter or was his Twitter anyway,” Levi said.

“But the thing is, that transgender thing riles people up, man. That is one of the ones that riles people up,” Rogan said.

“Like everybody’s in favor of everybody doing whatever they want to do, as long as it doesn’t hurt anybody until it gets to gender and then people start getting weird,” he concluded. “They start thinking it’s a mistake. They start thinking, ‘Why you doing that?’ They start thinking all kinds of things.”

Peterson was suspended from Twitter at the end of June following his tweet saying, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

