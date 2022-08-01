Joe Rogan: Jeffrey Epstein Was a CIA or Mossad Agent Trying to Compromise High Level Assets

Joe Rogan believes Jeffrey Epstein and his cohorts could have been a part of an extensive intelligence operation designed to collect damming information on important people.

Rogan was joined by fellow comedian Whitney Cummings on the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience to discuss her new comedy special Jokes.

The conversation eventually turned to a popular topic for Rogan, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his connection with Harvard.

Rogan said, “Well, he definitely donated some money to science. You know, but I had a conversation with a scientist who didn’t buy into that Epstein stuff and wouldn’t go to the meetings and stuff like that. And he said, he was really shocked at how little money he actually donated.”

“Interesting,” Cummings replied.

“He goes, ‘It wasn’t that much money.’ He goes, it was really like, ‘he was more than that.’ He was bringing them to parties. Like it was an intelligence operation,” Rogan said. “Whoever was running it, whether it was, the Mossad or whether it was a CIA or whether it was a combination of both — it was an intelligence operation. They were bringing in people and compromising them.”

“And then when they would compromise them, they would use, you know, whatever they had on them to influence their opinions and the way they expressed those opinions,” he added. “And I don’t know why they would want to do that with scientists, which is really strange to me.”

“Epstein’s like, ‘I need you to do a study about how 15 year old girls are adults. They’re more mature than we thought,” Cummings joked. “But if a scientist donates, I’m sorry, if a rich person donates to a scientist, do they have any ability to weigh in or they’re just like I get no decisions about how this money spent.”

“I don’t know. I mean, I would imagine the money goes — like if you have a research grant and say like, you’re working on a cure for leukemia or something like that, you know, you find established scientists that are working on this thing, and then you allocate money so that they can work on projects, whether or not the person who donates the money has any influence on how that money is spent — I doubt it. I highly doubt I don’t, I don’t think legitimate scientists would adhere to that,” Rogan replied.

“I know that just my, you know, if you’re shooting an independent movie that has investors, Russian investors, Saudi investors, like you have to hang out with them,” Cummings revealed.

“Really?” Rogan said confused.

“Oh yeah,” Cummings reiterated, “They’re at video village. Like it’s kind of the — it’s like you have to flirt with them.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com