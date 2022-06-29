Joe Rogan Jumps Aboard the DeSantis 2024 Train: He ‘Would Work As a Good President’

Joe Rogan is jumping on board the Ron DeSantis for President train.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with Daily Wire actress Gina Carano about the state of the country.

“So all this stuff is happening while we have a dead man as a president,” Rogan said while referring to President Joe Biden.

“Are you throwing out any support towards anyone or are you gonna hold off?” Carano asked regarding the 2024 elections. “Didn’t Elon Musk, come out recently for DeSantis?”

“I think Ron DeSantis would work as a good president,” Rogan replied. “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable.”

“I feel like I’m doing breaking news right now that wasn’t even on purpose,” Carano laughed.

“I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct,” Rogan said. “He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.”

“He was furious when the government tried to pull those, they were trying to pull very effective treatments. You know, he is not perfect. He’s a human being, but, um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms,” he continued.

“People think that, that this was some weird gas lighting shit that went on where people equated freedom and saying the word freedom to like right wing bigotry and hate is so strange,” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com