Joe Rogan Laces Into Critics Who Say He’s Conservative: ‘Suck My D*ck’

Joe Rogan went after those who believe he’s a secret conservative and bashed Republicans who are against gay marriage during a recent podcast interview.

On the Saturday edition of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with comedian Andrew Schulz about the release of his new comedy special Infamous.

The conversation eventually turned to politics and the numerous Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who have said the legalization of gay marriage was “clearly wrong.”

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan began. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s for them. It’s important. They want it.

He continued, “They want to affirm their love and their relationship. And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bullshit they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion or it’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?”

“Yes,” Schulz said. “If you are gonna say that marriage is an important cultural institution to the fabric of America, you can’t remove it from Americans,” he added.

“It’s so homophobic,” Rogan declared. “Because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people.”

After some discussion over the legal benefits afforded through marriage, Rogan revealed his apprehensions to being associated with the Republican party.

“The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of shit that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of — there’s a bunch of shit that keeps you from being a Republican,” Rogan said.

“People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like you can suck my dick. You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police,” he continued.

“Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of shit,” Rogan declared.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

