Joe Rogan Mocks Months-Old Miller Lite Campaign Honoring Female Brewers: ‘How Many Women Are Involved in Making Beer’

Joe Rogan mocked the resurfaced Miller Lite campaign highlighting female brewers that was released in celebration of Women’s History Month in March.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where Rogan spoke with author Jack Carr and the topic of Bud Light’s recent controversial partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney became a hot topic.

Carr brought up the Miller Lite ad and Rogan’s producer Jamie Vernon noted that it had been released back in March but only this week had made the rounds on Twitter.

In the ad, comedian Ilana Glazer says that women were amongst the first people to brew beer in history. “Centuries later, how did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis,” Glazer said, referencing the iconic Miller Lite posters featuring bikini-clad models.

“I hate identity politics with a passion,” Rogan said aggravated as the ad ended. “I really do. It’s so stupid. Human beings made beer. Okay. And some human beings look good in bikinis. It’s like, what are we doing?”

“It’s crazy,” Carr agreed.

“‘Women do it. Women do it. Women do it.’ I’d like to see a pie chart of how many women are actually involved in making beer or drinking beer,” Rogan said.

Rogan and Carr continued to discuss the new ad, which has caught backlash with some people thinking the company is following in the footsteps of Bud Light.

“Why would something like that just get resurfaced on like a Monday? Now everyone’s talking about,” Vernon said.

“Because people are angry. They’re looking to be angry,” Rogan replied. “I think the Bud Light thing was probably so overwhelming that no one paid attention to anything else. And now that that’s kind of died down– It’s all so stupid.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

