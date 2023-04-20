Joe Rogan Raves About Chat GPT: ‘As Groundbreaking as the Printing Press’

Joe Rogan declared Chat GPT to be as pivotal to technological innovation as the printing press.

The revelation came during a conversation with fellow comedian Howie Mandel for the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience.

During the discussion, Rogan and Mandel spoke about the future of society and the advancements in technology that will help shape future generations.

Mandel appears to be well versed on the topic of artificial intelligence. He revealed to Rogan that he has licensed his own image in the medium saying that he wants to “maintain some control,” in the future.

As Rogan shared his lavish predictions for tech in the future, Mandel said, “You are taking nine steps forward. I’m just trying to live in the now.”

“I think the now is very temporary right now,” Rogan replied. “The now we’re experiencing right now — what I’m getting out of like Chat GPT-4 and these emerging technologies is that we really as laypeople have no understanding of where this is going.”

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that can generate sentences and longform communications in the form similar to human speech. From answering complex questions to writing college papers, the technology is a more advanced than ever before.

“And it’s happening so, so rapidly at such a groundbreaking way… I think ChatGPt-4 is as groundbreaking as the printing press. I think it’s bananas!” Rogan declared.

“It’s some new thing that’s gonna completely change how people interface with information. Completely change how people get answers to ideas and jobs that are necessary that will not be necessary anymore. There’s gonna be so many things — you’ll be able to do taxes. There’s so many things you’re gonna be able to do,” Rogan said.

“On the other side of it, maybe this is a great tool that will enhance whatever our future is. Instead of take away us from the future,” Mandel suggested.

Rogan suggested that in the future, humans and technology will have to integrate.

“If I had to guess, I would say that the way through this thing without becoming extinct is that we integrate. And I think that’s probably what happens in the universe. I think civilization gets to a point where they develop things that are so transformative,” Rogan explained.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com