Joe Rogan Says Biden White House ‘Literally’ Changing What Recession Means: ‘F*cking With Definitions’

Joe Rogan recently took aim at the Biden administration for denying the country is in a recession.

On the Tuesday edition of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he spoke with YouTuber Chris Williamson.

In a clip from the episode, circulating Twitter via The Post Millennial, the conversation eventually turned to the state of the country, political climate, and President Joe Biden.

“People would think that it’s trivial, cause they are talking about this economic downturn, but it’s not trivial because we’ve always used that term recession,” Rogan began.

“We’ve always used that term to define whether or not the economic policies that are currently in place and whether or not the management and the government has done a good job of making sure that the economy stays in a good place,” he continued.

“They definitely haven’t done that. So in order to escape that and, you know, that sort of distinction, they’re literally changing the definition, which is terrible and it should be pushed back against in a big way. It should be something that people get angry about. Like, ‘Hey, you’re fucking with definitions in order to pretend that you’re doing a good job,'” he concluded.

The standard definition of recession constitutes two consecutive quarters of GDP decline, which would reflect the current American economy, but last week, the Biden administration refused to admit defeat. According to CNN, Biden said to business leaders on Friday, “If you look at our job market, consumer spending, business investment, we see signs of economic progress in the second quarter.”

