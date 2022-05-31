Joe Rogan Says Fox News ‘F*cking Had My Back’ During Covid-19 Controversy Despite Him Being ‘So Liberal’

Joe Rogan says Fox News and the conservative party “had his back” during the Covid-19 misinformation controversy he was embroiled in earlier this year.

Back in January, Rogan was criticized over the personal views regarding Covid-19 vaccines that he shared on his popular podcast. As a result, big artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell decided to boycott Spotify and demanded Rogan be removed from the platform. When Spotify declined, Mitchell and Young removed their music library from Spotfiy in protest.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan spoke with comedian Fahim Anwar about the controversy and how politics has played a huge role.

“Who would’ve thought that if you look back on the early days, we used to think of conservative versus liberal, liberal was pro-free speech,” Rogan began.

He continued, “People were open-minded non-violent, you know, and people were open to other people’s ideas and the Right was like suppressive, you know, nanny state, condemn certain language, condemn certain behaviors. That’s not the case today. Today the left has gone so fucking far left.”

“So radical that the Right are the ones that are celebrating comedians and celebrating (Dave) Chappelle,” Rogan added.

“Yeah!” Anwar agreed.

“They had my back through all the crazy shit that happened with me. It was Fox News that fucking had my back,” Rogan said.

“Would you ever think that they would be the ones to cape for you? Like, you know, 10 years ago?” Anwar asked.

“I’m so liberal. Like I talk about it all the time. Like I am not a conservative, I’m not conservative, but I am pro-Second Amendment and I am a hunter and I am a cage fighting commentator and I drink and I smoke cigars and I like to bow hunt,” Rogan said.

“There’s some crossover,” Anwar assessed.

“But it’s just being a human,” Rogan explained. “I’m a compassionate person.”

