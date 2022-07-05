Joe Rogan Says He’s Turned Down Multiple Offers to Have Trump on His Podcast: ‘I Don’t Want to Help Him’

Joe Rogan revealed he has turned down multiple offers for former President Donald Trump to appear on his podcast.

Speaking with podcast host Lex Fridman on his show on Monday, Rogan admitted to not being a Trump supporter and refusing to ‘help him’ on his platform.

“The Trump era is also going to be one of the weirder times,” Rogan said. “When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.”

“Don’t you think it’s not a cause, but maybe like a symptom, like it’s gonna get, you said it got real weird. Maybe it’s gonna get weirder,” Fridman replied.

In response, Rogan said he believes the former president will run for office again. Fridman followed up by asking if he thinks Trump could win

“Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, (Joe) Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage. I think he’s seeing ghosts,” Rogan continued.

“You see him on Jimmy Kimmel the other day? He was just rambling. I mean, he’s — if he was anyone else, if he was a Republican, if that was Donald Trump doing that, every fucking talk show would be screaming for him to be off the air,” he said.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan revealed. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

“I think you’ll have him on,” Fridman replied. “I think ultimately, I mean, you had, you’ve had a lot of people that I think you might, you may otherwise be skeptical. ‘Would I have a good conversation?’ Which I think is your metric, you don’t care about politics … And I think you had like Kanye (West) on, for example and you had a great conversation with them.

“Yeah, but Kanye’s an artist. Kanye doing well or not doing well, doesn’t change the course of our country,” Rogan said bluntly.

Listen above via the Lex Fridman Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com