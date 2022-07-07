Joe Rogan Says SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade Freaks Him Out, All While Dressed as a Founding Father

Comedian Joe Rogan finally shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last month, during a recent podcast interview.

Speaking with fellow comedian Duncan Trussell on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said the decision really freaked him out. Both were dressed in full colonial costumes.

“This fucking Roe versus Wade thing freaks me out,” Rogan began. “For so many reasons, first of all, because how many women need to get abortions because of the health of the child?”

“So many!” remarked Trussell.

“How many people need to get abortions? Because their child was raped?” Rogan asked.

“My friend had to get a little bit of placenta removed after a pregnancy and the drugs they used to get it out — like the stuff she had to take. Those could put her on a list,” Trussell replied. “It’s wild to see how quickly rights — like human rights can just go, bye bye. Like that in a second, it’s just done.”

“Rights that we never thought we were gonna lose,” Rogan said. “Like there’s certain ways that we looked at the world. We’re like, ‘Well, we’ve passed that the government’s control over us is not nearly what it was in the eighties or the nineties. We’ve moved past that.’ And then all of a sudden, especially during the pandemic, it’s almost like while you were sleeping, they’re just like gaining ground.”

“It’s a long term plan,” Trussell agreed.

“It seems like even if it wasn’t, even if it wasn’t a long term plan, even if there wasn’t some grand scheme to try to enslave people back to the old way. They’re doing exactly what you would do if that was true,” Rogan added.

As the conversation continued, Rogan dove deeper into the complexities of the decision.

“Your telling someone that gets raped, they can’t have an abortion? Like to say to those people that we get to decide what you do with your body. That’s where shit gets really fucking squirrely,” he said.

Rogan spoke at length about the topic of abortion being two-sided, saying, “We want you to be a hardcore supporter or a hardcore anti — that’s it. We don’t have a whole lot of room for gray area in the abortion debate. And because of things like this, where they get rid of Roe v. Wade, it’s gonna be even more like antagonistic against the two sides.”

As Trussel outlined the lengths woman will have to go to get the procedure, he declared that we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to those rights being taken away.

“The whole thing is just so sinister man. And it’s just the beginning,” he said. “While the Democrats and the blues have been arguing over this and that. And at each other’s fucking throats and all disorganized and chaotic — the fucking Christian, Right. They’re just one unified front with a set of ideas that they want put into law and ideas that they think that are in law that shouldn’t be anymore. And they’re fucking organized. They have all the money, they don’t pay taxes and they’re going to keep going. They’re not gonna stop!”

“They don’t pay taxes,” Rogan said under his breath in shock.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

