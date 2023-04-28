Joe Rogan Says There’s No 2024 Solution for Democrats ‘Other Than Biden Dying — Like Very Soon’

Joe Rogan weighed in on President Joe Biden announcing his bid to run for re-election in 2024 earlier this week, suggesting the only hope for Democrats is the 80-year-old’s death.

The comments took place on the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, where Rogan discussed the latest in politics with stand-up comedian Dave Smith.

At one point during their conversation, the pair turned to Biden officially announcing his run for re-election in 2024.

“The fact that he’s running again is so wild when you watch him talk. The fact that there’s no leadership that can find a solution to this, cause there really is no solution,” Rogan said.

Rogan noted that this was a conversation he had previously had with Smith.

“Like, what are they gonna do? Like what is — other than Biden dying like very soon, and then someone stepping up in a big way that makes sense,” Rogan said.

“Which is not beyond the realm of possibility. He’s older than the average life expectancy I believe already. Not saying he will die, but that is possible,” Smith said. “…I could just imagine there’s a boardroom with like very powerful people meeting who they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re getting him out. What’s the plan? Like, how do we do this?’ And I think they just cannot come up with one.”

“I can’t come up with one. I mean, I’m not a political strategist, but, you know, I know the landscape. I know who’s out there,” Rogan said.

Smith suggested that President Biden has “brilliantly insulated himself” with having Vice President Kamala Harris by his side.

“It’s not a bad move,” Rogan said comparing the match up to former President George H. W. Bush and his VP Dan Quayle.

“It’s amazing. It’s a good move. I mean, it’s kind of a bitch move though. You know what it’s kind of like, it’s kind of like those, headliner comics who bring terrible openers,” Rogan joked.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

